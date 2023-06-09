Singer-actress Selena Gomez isn't scared to talk about being single. The actress recently, through TikTok, poked fun at the highs and lows of dating while watching a soccer game with friends. She hilariously screamed to the athletes: "I'm single. I'm just a little high-maintenance. But I'll love you soooo much," reports People magazine. The video quickly went viral, with fans adding in the comment section: "so relatable," "hilarious," and "so real." The Only Murders in the Building star added in the caption: "The struggle man lol." Selena Gomez Looks Cool in Hotpants and Grey Sweatshirt As She Enjoys Ice Cream With Her Friend (View Pics).

The musician opened up about her dating life during her first-ever 'Saturday Night Live' hosting stint in May 2022, where she expressed that she has no interest in dating apps and is "manifesting love." "I would like to say that I'm looking for my soulmate," she said. "But at this point, I will take anyone." Speaking about her experience dating in Hollywood, Gomez has expressed that dating in the public eye "is so cliche." Selena Gomez Attends Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Concert in Paris! Fans Scream With Joy on Seeing the Singer at the Event (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Of Selena Gomez Here:

Selena Gomez in new TikTok video: “I'm single!” pic.twitter.com/2TPdLSj84F — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 8, 2023

She shared during a previous interview with Zane Lowe: "It's just everyone dates everyone. It always seems to be within this little bubble - and it's because it's safe." The singer was last romantically linked to The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart after the pair were spotted at a bowling alley together in January.

