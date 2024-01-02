Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, who is yet to enter Bollywood, continues to grab attention for her fashionable flair. Recently, she delighted fans by sharing pictures from her luxurious New Year vacation. Shanaya sported chic beige pants with a matching blazer, complemented by a beige turtleneck top. Keeping her hair loose and makeup subtle, she explored streets and museums in style. Despite awaiting her debut, Shanaya's fashion choices consistently shine in the spotlight. Richa Ravi Sinha Is Now The Face Of 'Madame' Alongside Tara Sutaria And Shanaya Kapoor!

Shanaya Kapoor Setting Winter Fashion Goals In Her Latest Look

