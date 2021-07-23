Actress Shehnaaz Gill recently collaborated with celebrity fashion photographer, Dabboo Ratnani for a glamorous photoshoot. Dabboo took Instagram to share fun behind-the-scene (BTS) snaps and it shows the lovely Shehnaaz striking a pose with him.

Shehnaaz Gill Strikes a Pose With Dabboo Ratnani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

More Photos of Shehnaaz With Dabboo, His Wife and His Team

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

Result of Their Collab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

Isn't She the Prettiest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

