Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla dropped a bomb picture of himself on Instagram. The Broken But Beautiful 3 star shared a series of pics wearing a tan coloured denim shirt-pant combo and looked HOT. We love how he is nailing the denim-on-denim trend. He shared the pics along with a caption, "For the love of you."

Sidharth Shukla:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)