Sobhita Dhulipala has shared stunning photos of her on social media. The Made in Heaven actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a collared pink maxi dress. The Bollywood actor accessorised the look with a silver bracelet. She styled the look with pink pointed stilettos. Her tight curls hairstyle serves major fashion goals. The actor looks absolutely stunning in her subtle makeup look. "This Barbie is ‘Made in heaven’ [sic]," Sobhita Dhulipala captioned the beautiful Instagram post. Sobhita Dhulipala Shines in Brown Full-Sleeved Dress, Check Latest Pictures of The Night Manager Actor.

Here's Sobhita Dhulipala's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

