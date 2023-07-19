Sofia Vergara has been sharing her vacation pics from Italy, and social media can’t get over it. The Modern Family actress raised the temperature yet again with her latest Instagram post. Sofia Vergara looks stunning as she wears a blue leopard print monokini, showing off her hot body and butt. She adorned the look with cute silver and copper bracelets. She bids goodbye to Italy as she captions her post, “Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!! [sic]”. Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce After Seven Years Of Marriage.

See Sofia Vergara's Latest Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

