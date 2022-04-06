Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram and shared some dreamy pictures of herself from Maldives. She can be seen wearing a stunning and sober beachwear, which has glass sequin work on it. The actress looks super happy and relaxed in all of the pictures. Her latest clicks will surely make you crave for an immediate trip to Maldives. Sonakshi Sinha’s Maldives Vacation Photos: From Slaying in Bikini to Swimming With Turtles, ‘Asli Sona’ Had a Dream Holiday (See Pics and Videos).

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

