Sonakshi Sinha grabbed attention with her recent Instagram post showcasing a striking Sharara set. Dressed elegantly, the actress donned a beautiful white ensemble with intricate black embroidery, making it an ideal pick for the current wedding season. Completing her look with chunky oxidised earrings and a silver choker necklace, Sonakshi exuded charm. Her caption, "Vaadiyon mein wedding… filmy hona zaroori hai!!!" adds a touch of Bollywood flair to her stylish ensemble. Sonakshi Sinha Soaks Up the Beauty of Seychelles in Stunning Floral Dress (View Pic).

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)