Sunny Leone has made an indelible impression at the Cannes Film Festival with her exceptional style and fashion-forward looks. For day three of press interviews for Kennedy, Sunny opted for a simple but modern look of a dress and jacket. On Instagram, Sunny Leone posted new photos of herself in the light brown jacket by The Frankie Shop and the printed dress by Julfer Milano. She wrote, "Loves this look so much that I wanted to share more photos of day 3 press for #kennedy @festivaldecannes Thanks Mike for taking such nice photos. You are so sweet." Posing for photos at a Cannes hotel, Sunny showed off the jacket and dress. Sunny Leone at Cannes 2023: Kennedy Actress Dazzles in Chic Black Ruffle Top and White Pants (View Pics).

Check Out Sunny Leone's Latest Look From Cannes 2023:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

