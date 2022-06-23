Sushmita Sen is vacaying in the Maldives with her daughters Renee and Alisah. Renee has shared a few pictures on Instagram from her Maldivian vacay and she’s looking gorgeous. She has donned a black monokini and can be seen stylishly posing for selfies. Sushmita Sen Sizzles in Black Monokini, Actress Shares Her Stunning Still From Maldives Getaway.

Posing In Black Monokini

View this post on Instagram

Ravishing Renee

View this post on Instagram

