Sushmita Sen is soaking up the Maldivian sun with daughters Renee and Alisah. The Arya actor, who is currently on a vacation in the Maldives has shared some pictures that have set the internet on fire! Sushmita shared a string of pictures on Instagram and it looks like she is having the time of her life. In the first post, Sushmita shared a video where she can be seen taking a dive into the pool. She wrote, "I want YOU to know...you're the love of my life. I love you guys!! #duggadugga". Koffee With Karan Season 7: Karan Johar Refutes Rumours of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen Gracing the Chat Show.

In the next photo, she is seen chilling by the pool in a black monokini. She captioned the image writing "#bliss (red heart emoji) #yourstruly #maldives #eaglesview I love you guys!!! #duggadugga". Sushmita also mesmerized her fans with a selfie wearing a beach hat and oversized rose-tinted sunnies. Sushmita's daughter Renee Sen has also been active on Instagram and has been posting pictures from their vacation. In a mirror selfie posted by Renee, she could also be seen donning a black monokini. Sushmita Sen Accompanied by Ex Rohman Shawl at Her 28 Years of Miss Universe Win Party.

A few days ago Renee also posted a video where she could be heard singing the famous 'Jab Saiyaan' song from Gangubai Kathiawadi, amidst the blue waters of the ocean. Sushmita left for the Maldives on Sunday as she celebrated Father's Day with her dad on the flight. On the work front, Sushmita will next be seen in the third season of the Ram Madhvani series 'Aarya' on Disney+ Hotstar. Sushmita returned to the screen after a long hiatus for 'Aarya' as the protagonist.

Sushmita Sen Shares Video From Maldives Vacation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen Sizzles in Black Monokini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

The web series that broke records has had two successful seasons so far and has been renewed for the next one. Her daughter Renee also recently made her debut in the short film Suttabaazi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)