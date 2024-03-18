Sydney Sweeney is stealing the spotlight with her killer style at the premiere of her upcoming horror film, Immaculate! Her latest ensemble is pure perfection. At the premiere, she is seen in a chic 3D floral top from Balmain paired with sleek black flared pants. Sydney opted for a sculptural masterpiece from Balmain's fall 2024 collection, and boy, did she own it! The top featured intricate white 3D roses and blossoms, with hands holding the flowers around the waist. Talk about attention to detail! To complete the look, she added gold hoop earrings and sleek black-heeled boots for that extra edge. Sydney's beauty game was on point with a dewy base, subtle hints of light brown bronzer, and a touch of highlighter to make those features pop. Her nude lip gloss? Perfection! As for her hair, she rocked a sleek gelled hairdo that tied everything together flawlessly. Sydney Sweeney's red carpet look at the Los Angeles premiere of Immaculate is nothing short of stunning! Sydney Sweeney Lights Up the Night in a White Off-Shoulder Dress at the World Premiere of Her Upcoming Horror Film, Immaculate (View Pics and Videos).

View Sydney Sweeney’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

