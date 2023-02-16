Uorfi Javed, who never shies away from experimenting in the style department, was seen serving glittery glam today (Feb 16) while getting papped in the city. The Bigg Boss OTT star opted for a full-fledged shiny gown in shade golden which flashed her underboobs and navel. Not to miss, her sexy hairdo and matching heels. Monica Dogra Goes Braless in NSFW Pics As She Sensuously Poses for Cam in Bold Photoshoot!

Uorfi Javed In Golden Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

