Urfi Javed is known to risqué it with her sartorial choices. The Bigg Boss OTT fame has gone topless again to extend Diwali greetings to her followers on social media. Urfi can be seen dressed in black skirt and covering her assets with one hand and relishing big laddu using the other hand. Urfi Javed Goes Topless! Hottie Covers Her Assets with Sea Shells (Watch Video).

Urfi Javed’s Topless Avatar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

