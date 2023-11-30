Sanam Re actress Urvashi Rautela has often stirred up excitement on social media with her bold and fashionable outfits. She recently posted a picture in a pink solid slim-fit cami bodysuit with a green handbag in her hand. Urvashi was seen striking a stylish pose as she completed her look with black sunglasses. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared the photo with the caption, “Versace Baby.” Urvashi Rautela Wishes Naseem Shah on His Birthday on Instagram, Pakistan Pacer Responds.

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

