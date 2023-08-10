Vijay Varma has dropped some stylish photos of him on social media. The Lust Stories 2 actor took to his Instagram handle to share pictures of him in a blue blazer worn above a white top paired with off-white straight-fit trousers. He accessorised the look with silver hand bracelets and a neck chain. The Bollywood actor styled the look with blue and white sneakers. "Caption de do pls [sic]," Vijay Verma captioned the stylish Instagram post. The actor looks absolutely handsome in his dapper avatar. Tamannaah Bhatia Confirms Relationship With Vijay Varma, The Lust Stories 2 Actress Says 'He Is My Happy Place and I Care About Him Deeply'.

Here's Vijay Verma's Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

