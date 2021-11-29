Ace fashion designer Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection, died on Sunday at age 41, after battling a rare form of cancer for several years. Abloh, was the first black American creative director of a top French fashion house, brought streetwear such as hoodies and sneakers to the catwalk. One of the biggest names in the world of fashion, Virgil Abloh was not only the star designer of Louis Vuitton but also the founder of the brand, Off-White. His friends from the fashion world, with the likes of Donatella Versace, models Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner mourned his sudden demise.

The Fashion and Luxury House's French Owners LVMH Announced His Demise From Virgil's Instagram Account:

Kendall Jenner Mourned The Legendary Designer's Demise

Hailey Bieber Also Penned Down Her Tribute To The Fashion Maverick

Bella Hadid Remembers The Designer's Impact On Her Life

Donatella Versace Wrote " I Am At Loss For Words"
"No One Will Forget Impact"

"Ultra Fresh Moment Of Fun"

