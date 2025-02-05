Abdul Ghaffar Khan's birth anniversary is celebrated in India every year on February 6. Abdul Ghaffar Khan Birth Anniversary 2025 falls on Thursday, February 6. Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khar, also known as Badshah Khan, was a prominent freedom fighter who strongly opposed the partition of India. He was born on February 6, 1890, into a wealthy Pashtun family. He was a devout Muslim and a spiritual leader who was renowned for his nonviolent opposition. Due to similar ideals and his close friendship with Mahatma Gandhi, he was also called ‘Frontier Gandhi.’ He advocated for Hindu-Muslim unity and even established the Khudai Khidmatgar, an anti-colonial nonviolent resistance movement, in 1929. The movement’s popularity resulted in various crackdowns on Khan and his supporters. During some years in the 1960s and 1970s, he was exiled or jailed. In 1987, the Indian government honoured him with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award. To know more about Abdul Ghaffar Khan, watch the full Bharat Ratna - The Jewels Of India video below. International Day Of Education 2025: Remembering Maulana Azad, India's First Education Minister (Watch Video).

Learn More About Abdul Ghaffar Khan:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)