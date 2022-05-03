Akshaya Tritiya or Akha Teej is one of the most auspicious occasions in the Hindu almanac. Akshaya Tritiya 2022 will be observed on May 3, Tuesday. The Hindu and Jain spring festival signifies the "third day of unending prosperity. On this day, the Lakshmi-Narayana form of Lord Vishnu and his consort, Devi Lakshmi are worshipped by devotees seeking their divine blessings. People buy gold at an auspicious time to bring in good luck and prosperity. They also wish their families and friends with festive greetings and messages. This is why we bring you a collection of Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022 wishes, Happy Akshaya Tritiya images in Bengali, Akshaya Tritiya 2022 greetings in Marathi, Akha Teej messages, Happy Akshaya Tritiya HD wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers, GIFs, SMS and more to celebrate with your family and friends.

Akshaya Tritiya Greetings and messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sanskrit Word Akshaya means one that never diminishes. May this day of Akshaya Tritiya bring you good luck and success which never diminishes. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May this Akshaya Tritiya be a new beginning for you, filled with success. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Akshaya Tritiya Bring the Hope of Happy Times for You Are Your Family!

Akshay Tritiya marathi messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ya Mangal Divshi Aplya Jeevnat Navchaitanya Yavo, Yenare Divas Aplya Jeevnat Anand Ani Sukh Samadhan Gheun Yavo! Akshaya Tritiya Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Akshaya Tritiya Wishes in Bengali (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shokolke Akshaya Tritiyar Antarik Priti O Shubhechha.

Akshaya Tritiya GIF Greetings

How to Download Akshaya Tritiya WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Akshaya Tritiya stickers for WhatsApp online from Play Store. HERE is the download link. May Lord bless you on this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, and may it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success and happiness. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

