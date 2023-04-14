Today is the 132nd birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar or Bhim Rao Ambedkar as he was known was a well-known statesman who fought for the rights of the Dalits. Today, on the occasion of the 132nd Birth Anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, hundreds and thousands of his followers will throng the Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar to remember the late leader and pay him tributes. On this special day, people can watch the live streaming of the 132nd birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar from Dadar's Chaityabhoomi, Dadar on the BMC's official YouTube channel. Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Mumbai Police Issue Traffic Advisory for April 14, Check Restrictions and Diversions Around Dadar Chaityabhoomi for 132nd Birth Anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Watch the live streaming of Babasaheb Ambedka's 132nd Birth Anniversary Celebrations:

