Anzac Day 2021-- A National Day of Remembrance in Australia and New Zealand

Paying my respect, listening to Dawn Service. Two New Zealanders lay here, so far from home. Tulips from our garden, wild forget-me-nots from the cemetery edge. #AnzacDay pic.twitter.com/dBNIoy2AxD — Lemon Tree 🇳🇿🥝🍋🇪🇺 (@sliceandserve) April 24, 2021

People Honour Those Who Served and Died in Wars

Australia Zoo Observing Anzac Day

Our Australia Zoo family are keeping the men and women who have served our country in our hearts this Anzac Day and every day. For those guests visiting us on April 25, we will be holding a commemorative ceremony at 1:00pm in the Crocoseum. Lest we forget❤️ pic.twitter.com/KTEfwFeJfW — Australia Zoo (@AustraliaZoo) April 23, 2021

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall Tribute to Men and Women in the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps

As Australia and New Zealand mark #AnzacDay on Sunday, we pay tribute to all the men and women in the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who served and died in wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations. pic.twitter.com/k86VZ0XDX3 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) April 24, 2021

A Remembrance Day

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old; Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning We will remember them. Lest we forget. #AnzacDay pic.twitter.com/1bam4W1n9G — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 24, 2021

'Lest We Forget'

For your sacrifice, for our freedom... We thank you 🖤🖤 #AnzacDay pic.twitter.com/WZGvz2q9El — Evelyn Rae (@_evelynrae) April 24, 2021

Anzac Day in Australia and New Zealand

Today is #AnzacDay, a national day of remembrance in Australia 🇦🇺 and New Zealand 🇳🇿 that commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders "who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations" and "the contribution and suffering of all those who have served". pic.twitter.com/wnCUf7mbkD — Stokdog (@stokdog) April 24, 2021

