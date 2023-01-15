Army Day 2023 Quotes and Messages For Bhartiya Sena Diwas: Army Day in India is celebrated on January 15 every year to pay respect and remember all our country's brave and courageous soldiers for making us feel secure by risking their equally valuable lives at the border. Each year, the main event is the parade at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi, along with rewarding Gallantry awards and Sena medals. Army Day recognizes the day the British commander-in-chief handed over the control of the Indian army to Field Marshal KM Cariappa. You can even thank the armed forces by sharing patriotic quotes and messages and implementing the same in real life. Indian Army Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know All About the History of the Day and How KM Cariappa Became the First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

Army Day 2023 Quotes

Indian Army Day 2023 Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: Some Goals Are So Worthy, It’s Glorious Even To Fail. – Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey

Indian Army Day 2023 Messages (File Image)

Quote Reads: There Will Be No Withdrawal Without Written Orders, and These Orders Shall Never Be Issued. – Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

Indian Army Day 2023 Sayings (File Image)

Quote Reads: If a Man Says He Is Not Afraid of Dying, He Is Either Lying or Is a Gurkha. – Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

Indian Army Day 2023 Images (File Image)

Quote Reads: We Fight To Win and Win With a Knockout Because There Are No Runners-Up in War – General JJ Singh

Indian Army Day 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Quote Reads: I Shall Not Withdraw an Inch but Will Fight to Our Last Man and Our Last Round. – Major Somnath Sharma

