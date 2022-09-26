Happy Navratri! The nine-night celebration for Navratri 2022 have started on September 26, Monday as people begin their preparations for joyous garba nights. While they look for latest garba styles and easy dance steps to groove on Maa Durga's festival, famous Gujarati songs are played to get full festive vibes of the traditional festival. Amongst other popular songs, Gujarati garba singer Atul Purohit's garba and dandiya playlist is played in several parts of the region during the Navratri celebrations. So, if you're looking for Atul Purohit's popular garba song remix and dandiya tracks, scroll down to watch the videos before you tap your foot for a special Navratri night! Falguni Pathak’s Famous Garba and Dandiya Songs Playlist: From 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai' to 'Indhana Winva,' Tracks That Are a Must-Play for Navratri 2022 Celebrations (Watch Videos)

Atul Purohit Garba Song Remix and Dandiya Playlist for Navratri 2022

Tara Vina Shyam

He Maro Saybo

K Hove Hove

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)