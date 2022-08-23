Bach Baras is the auspicious cow festival that is celebrated on the Dwadashi Tithi (twelfth day) of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month. Bach Baras 2022 is being observed on August 23, Tuesday, that is, four days after the Janmashtami festival. On this day, women keep fast for their sons and worship the cow and calf for long life of their children. It is believed that all the gods and goddesses reside in a cow, therefore, praying the holy animal is considered to be pious on this day. Celebrate Bach Baras by sending Happy Bach Baras wishes, Bach Baras 2022 greetings, WhatsApp messages & festive quotes to your friends and family. Forward Bach Baras 2022 images & HD wallpapers to your loved ones. Happy Aja Ekadashi 2022 Wishes in Hindi & HD Wallpapers: Share WhatsApp Messages, Images and SMS With Friends and Family on This Auspicious Day

