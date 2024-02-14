Happy Basant Panchami 2024 Wishes: Basant Panchami, or Vasant Panchami, is a joyful celebration in India that welcomes the arrival of the spring season. ‘Basant’ means spring in Hindi, while ‘Panchami’ refers to the fifth day. This year, Basant Panchami 2024 falls on February 14, a Wednesday. The colour yellow takes centre stage on this auspicious day, as it signifies spring, spirituality, knowledge, wisdom, and prosperity. It's a time when people worship Goddess Saraswati, the embodiment of music, learning, wisdom, and the arts. If you wish to spread the joy of the arrival of the spring season with your loved ones and want to wish them on this beautiful festival, here's a look at some Basant Panchami 2024 wishes, greetings, messages, quotes, images, and wallpapers you can send them via WhatsApp or Facebook.

Happy Basant Panchami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Never Run Out of Being Curious To Be More Knowledgeable. Happy Basant Panchami

Happy Basant Panchami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Good Fortune, Happiness, Peace, Success, and Progress on the Auspicious Occasion of Basant Panchami.

Happy Basant Panchami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Be Blessed With Wisdom and Knowledge. Have an Auspicious Basant Panchami

Happy Basant Panchami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Be Untouched by Ignorance and Darkness. Here's Wishing You a Bright Life — Happy Basant Panchami to You

Happy Basant Panchami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Lay Out My Heartfelt Greetings and Choicest Wishes on the Auspicious Day of Vasant Panchami

Happy Basant Panchami 2024 Messages: Celebrate Saraswati Puja With Greetings, Images And Quotes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)