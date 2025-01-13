Bhogi Pongal, also called Bhogi or Bhogi Pandigai, is the first day of the auspicious and significant harvest festival Pongal. It is celebrated in a major way in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Bhogi Pongal 2025 falls on Monday, January 13. It is celebrated with a lot of fervour and enthusiasm. Bhogi Pongal marks the start of the four-day harvest festival. On this day, people clean their spaces and declutter their homes. They discard old and unwanted items as a symbol of renewal and to welcome new beginnings. It also marks the end of the year’s accounts and the start of the new accounts. People wake up before dawn and light a bonfire, which is known as Bhogi Mantalu. To celebrate, share Bhogi Pongal 2025 wishes, greetings, images, quotes, messages, and wallpapers. Bhogi 2025 Date: Know Sankranti Time, Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the First Day of Pongal Festival.

