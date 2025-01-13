Bhogi Pandigai is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival that is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in South India. In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Sankranti is celebrated for four days and Bhogi Pongal marks the start of the festival. Bhogi Pongal falls on last day of Agrahayaṇa or Margasirṣa month of Hindu Solar Calendar, which is January 13 as per the Gregorian calendar. It is the day before Makar Sankranti, celebrated widely in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. Bhogi Pandigai 2025 falls on Monday, January 13. The Bhogi Sankranti Moment is at 09:03 AM on January 14. Pongal 2025 Dates: Why Is Pongal Celebrated? Bhogi Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Other Traditions, Rituals, Delicious Recipes and More To Know.

On this occasion, people clean their homes, remove clutter, and discard unwanted items in a symbolic act of renewal. In this article, let’s know more about Bhogi 2025 date, rituals, celebrations and the significance of the auspicious occasion.

Bhogi 2025 Date and Sankranti Timing

Bhogi Pandigai 2025 falls on Monday, January 13, 2025.

The Bhogi Sankranti Moment is at 09:03 AM on January 14.

Bhogi Celebrations and Rituals

On the day of Bhogi Pandigai, people discard old and derelict things and concentrate on new things causing change or transformation.

people discard old and derelict things and concentrate on new things causing change or transformation. People wake up before dawn and light bonfire, popularly known as Bhogi Mantalu, with wood and other solid fuels. This fire signifies the end of negativity and old things and starting the New Year afresh.

Derelict wooden items at home are offered to the fire as a Bhogi ritual.

On this day, homes are cleaned, and entrances are adorned with fresh mango leaves, turmeric plants, and colourful rangoli designs.

Devotees prepare special dishes using newly harvested crops, such as rice and sugarcane, and offer them to deities.

Bhogi Pandigai Significance

Bhogi Pandigai is a day dedicated to discarding the old and welcoming the new. The day of Bhogi Pongal marks the end of the year's accounts and the beginning of new accounts on the first day of the harvest on the following day. Lord Indra is worshipped during the Pongal festival for good rains and a bountiful harvest. Kaappu Kattu, a tradition of tying leaves of Azadirachta indica, Senna auriculata, Aerva lanata in the roofs of houses and residential areas is practiced in Kongu Nadu.

