Bhoot Chaturdashi is considered India’s very own Halloween and it is believed that the spirits of the ancestors come back to their houses on the night of this Hindu festival celebrated in West Bengal and some other parts of the country. People worship Goddess Kali on Kali Chaudas to keep their families safe. People perform a Choddo Prodeep ritual on this day which helps the ancestors find their homes to help out their families and also ward off evil spirits. Fourteen oil earthen lamps are lit for this ritual which symbolises the fourteen forefathers. To celebrate this significant festival, share Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 greetings, Kali Chaudas WhatsApp messages and wishes, and Maa Kali images and HD wallpapers with your loved ones. Kali Chaudas 2022 Wishes and Greetings: Share WhatsApp Messages, Maa Kali Images and HD Wallpapers and SMS on the Festival of Bhoot Chaturdashi.

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 Greetings and Wishes

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: I Hope That Prosperity, Health, Wealth, Good Luck, Success and Love Are Sent Your Way This Kali Chaudas Straight From Heaven Above.

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads The Victory of Good Over Evil, the Celebration of Courage Too. May This Kali Chaudas Bring Nothing but the Best for You. Have a Festive Day.

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Kali Always Protect You and Your Family From the Evil Eye. Wishing You a Very Happy Kali Chaudas.

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 SMS (File Image)

Image Reads: I Pray to Mahakali Mata for Happiness, Peace & Prosperity in Your Life. Happy Kali Chaudas.

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: Wishing You a Very Prosperous and Happy Kali Chaudas on This Occasion.

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022: Date, Kali Chaudas Time; Choddo Prodeep; All About Bengal’s Halloween Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)