Kali Chaudas is observed on the night of Kali Puja, which usually falls on the same day as Lakshmi Puja and will be observed on October 24 in 2022. This festival is celebrated by Bengalis and especially in West Bengal when people light up 14 earthen oil lamps called ‘Prodeep’ around their homes to chase away all the evil spirits. The rituals of Kali Chaudas involve visiting the crematorium at midnight and offering prayers to the Goddess of darkness. The date for Kali Chaudas is decided when Chaturdashi prevails at midnight. On this festival of Kali Chaudas 2022, share wishes and greetings, Maa Kali images, HD wallpapers and SMS and Bhoot Chaturdashi WhatsApp messages to celebrate this day with your loved ones. Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 Greetings: Kali Chaudas Wishes, Mahakali HD Wallpapers, Messages and SMS To Wish Everybody on The Bengali Festival Celebrated During Diwali.

Kali Chaudas 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Prosperous and Happy Kali Chaudas on This Occasion.

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Kali Always Protect You and Your Family From the Evil Eye. Wishing You a Very Happy Kali Chaudas.

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: The Victory of Good Over Evil, the Celebration of Courage Too. May This Kali Chaudas Bring Nothing but the Best for You. Have a Festive Day.

Happy Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 Wishes

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 SMS (File Image)

Image Reads: I Pray to Mahakali Mata for Happiness, Peace & Prosperity in Your Life. Happy Kali Chaudas.

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope That Prosperity, Health, Wealth, Good Luck, Success and Love Are Sent Your Way This Kali Chaudas Straight From Heaven Above.

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022: Date, Kali Chaudas Time; Choddo Prodeep; All About Bengal’s Halloween Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)