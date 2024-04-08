Cheti Chand is a festive time for Sindhis. It marks the Sindhi New Year and welcomes spring. This year, Cheti Chand 2024 falls on April 9. It is also celebrated as Jhulelal Jayanti, honouring the revered saint Jhulelal’s birth. According to legends, Jhulelal, believed to be Lord Varuna's incarnation, saved Sindhis from a cruel ruler's persecution after their prayers. Typically occurring on the second day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha, Cheti Chand's date may vary based on local calendars and moon sightings. On this day, families gather for joyful celebrations, feasting, and processions with Jhulelal's idol. Share Cheti Chand 2024 images, wallpapers, wishes, greetings, messages, and quotes to join in the festivities with your Sindhi friends and loved ones. Cheti Chand 2024 Date in India: When Is Jhulelal Jayanti 2024? Know Timings, Rituals, Celebrations and Significance of the Day Observed As Sindhi New Year.

