Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, also known as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Bhosale, was the ruler of the Maratha Empire and the second king to reign from 1681 to 1689. Each year, Balidan Mas is observed to commemorate the martyrdom of the Maratha warrior. Although the Balidan Mas 2025 start and end dates are yet to be announced, Sambhaji Maharaj’s death anniversary is marked on March 11. His life and legacy continue to inspire people across the nation. Sambhaji Maharaj’s reign witnessed several wars between the Maratha Kingdom and the Mughal Empire. He was instrumental in shaping the Maratha Kingdom and keeping up with the legacy of his father, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He is highly regarded for his valour and wisdom. As we observe Balidan Mas 2025 to honour Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, we bring some interesting facts about the brave Maratha king.

Interesting Facts About Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Born to Maratha Emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his first wife, Saibai, on May 14, 1657, Sambhaji ruled the Maratha empire from 1681 to 1689. However, he was only 2 years old when his mother passed away, and he was raised by his paternal grandmother, Jijabai, the mother of Shivaji.

At the age of nine, Sambhaji was sent to live with Raja Jai Singh of Amber as a political hostage to ensure compliance with the Treat of Purandar that Shivaji Maharaj had signed with the Mughals on June 11, 1665.

After Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's death in April 1680, Sambhaji was entangled in a bitter accession struggle with his half-brother Rajaram, who was ten at the time. He gained the support of Maratha commander-in-chief Hambirrao Mohite and in January 1681, Sambhaji was officially crowned ruler of the Marathas.

Sambhaji was married to Jivubai in a marriage of political alliance. She later took the name Yesubai. They had two children, a daughter, Bhavani Bai and a son, Shahu I, who later became the Chhatrapati of the Maratha Kingdom.

Within a few years of coming to power, Sambhaji found people plotting his assassination. Despite internal conflicts, Sambhaji expanded the empire and protected Hindavi Swarajya, which his father had established.

According to historical accounts, Sambhaji fought around 120 battles during his reign and remained unbeaten in all of them. However, internal conflicts twisted his fate.

During the Battle of Wai in 1687, the key Maratha commander Hambirrao Mohite was killed, and troops began to desert the Maratha armies. Sambhaji and his 25 advisors were captured by the Mughal forces of Muqarrab Khan in a skirmish at Sangameshwar in 1689. The Maratha officials close to him spied on his positions and conveyed this information to Muqarrab Khan.

Sambhaji was tortured for days in captivity and Aurangzeb ordered the execution. He was beheaded on March 11, 1689, at Tulapur on the banks of Bhima River near Pune.

Sambhaji Maharaj is revered as a hero of Indian history who embodies bravery, wisdom and resilience. Balidan Mas is observed annually to honour his martyrdom.

