Chinese New Year is celebrated on the new moon day, which occurs anytime between January 21 and February 20 every year. The new year's date is marked according to the Chinese lunisolar calendar and not the Gregorian calendar, which is why the date of the Lunar New Year is not fixed. This year, the Chinese New Year will be celebrated on January 22, and the celebrations will culminate with the observance of the Lantern Festival on February 5, 2023. This is usually a 16-day celebration, but only seven days are officially a public holiday, starting on January 22 and ending on January 29. The year 2023 will be the Year of the Rabbit, and this festival is also called Chunjie or the Spring Festival. On this happy and joyous occasion, share these Chinese New Year 2023 greetings and Gong Xi Fa Cai messages with everyone you know as wishes, GIF images, HD wallpapers, quotes and SMS.

Chinese New Year 2023 Greetings and Gong Xi Fa Cai Messages

Chinese New Year 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Blessings, Good Health, Prosperity, and Virtues Never Cease for You! Happy Chinese New Year!

Chinese New Year 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Chinese New Year 4639. I Wish You All Prosperity and Happiness in the Coming Year. I Hope You Are Looking Forward to These Amazing Days As Much as I Am.

Chinese New Year 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Lunar New Year! I Wish This Year Brings You the Success, Blessings, and Happiness That You So Rightly Deserve.

Chinese New Year 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Lunar New Year. I Hope That Good Fortune Follows You Wherever You Go.

Chinese New Year 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You Wealth and Prosperity in Life. May Good Luck Follow You in Every Step and Your House Be Filled With Happiness. Xin Nian Kuai Le!

Chinese New Year 2023 GIFs

Happy Chinese New Year 2023 GIF (File Image)

Happy Chinese New Year 2023 GIF (File Image)

Chinese New Year 2023 Wishes, Greetings and Messages To Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit

