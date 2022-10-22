Choti Diwali is a huge part of the five-day festival and traditionally falls one day before Lakshmi Puja or the main Diwali day. This day symbolises the elimination of darkness or evil with the power of light or Divine goodness. This day is known for its early morning religious customs which include the significant Abhyanga Snan, which is performed on Chaturdashi day when people take a bath early morning to avoid going to hell. An Ubtan made of sesame seeds and oil is used during this time and it has been recommended to observe Abhyanga Snan on three days which fall on Chaturdashi, Amavasya and Pratipada days. Here are Choti Diwali 2022 images and greetings, Naraka Chaturdashi wishes and WhatsApp messages and Roop Chaudas HD wallpapers that you can share with your friends and family on this occasion. Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 Greetings: Share Roop Chaudas Wishes and WhatsApp Messages, Choti Diwali 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers on This Auspicious Occasion.

