During a Christmas Day program at the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was seen singing Christmas carols on Monday, December 25. Addressing the event, the latter said, “We lost four members of our armed forces a few days ago. So as we celebrate Christmas, let us not forget those on the borders who are spending these cold mornings protecting us and our nation. When we sing, we also sing for them in celebration.” Christmas 2023: PM Narendra Modi, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Greet People on Merry Christmas.

DY Chandrachud Sings Christmas Carols in Supreme Court

#WATCH | Delhi, Addressing the Christmas Day program at the Supreme Court, CJI DY Chandrachud says, "We lost four members of our armed forces a few days ago. So as we celebrate Christmas, let us not forget those on the borders who are spending these cold mornings protecting us… pic.twitter.com/e0ImURjPdb — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)