Dhanu Sankranti is a very significant festival in the Indian state of Odisha. It will be celebrated on December 16 and is marked on the first day of the lunar Pousha month. It is observed for around 15 days up to a month, called Dhanur Maas, and ends with Makar Sankranti. Devotees worship Lord Jagannath on this day and the Sun God. While some women observe a fast for good luck on this auspicious occasion, families in Odisha gather all around for plays and musical performances depicting Lord Krishna’s life story. As you celebrate this Dhanu Sankranti 2022, here are wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with your family and friends. Dhanu Sankranti 2022 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know All About the Significance and Celebrations of This Festival in Odisha for Worshipping Lord Jagannath.

