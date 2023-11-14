US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, at the White House on Monday, November 13. A video shared by the official POTUS X handle shows the couple lighting up ‘diyas’ as they extended the Deepavali wishes to the citizens. Previously, while wishing fellow Americans on Diwali, Biden wrote in a social media post, “Over the course of generations, South Asian Americans have woven Diwali traditions into the fabric of our nation – symbolizing the message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of ignorance, hate, and division.” Joe Biden Has Slip of Tongue Again, Refers to US Vice President Kamala Harris as 'President Harris' (Watch Video).

US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden Light 'Diyas'

Today, Jill and I lit the Diya to symbolize Diwali’s message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of hate and division. May we embrace the enduring spirit of this holiday and of our nation – and reflect on the strength of our shared light. pic.twitter.com/eHjfQ68rXU — President Biden (@POTUS) November 14, 2023

