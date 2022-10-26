Diwali week is full of festivities. No wonder, the “festival of lights” is considered the biggest celebration in India. One significant Diwali festivity is Diwali Padwa or Diwalicha Padva also known as Balipratipada observed in Maharashtra. Mostly celebrated as the fourth day of Diwali, this year Diwali Padwa 2022 takes place on October 26 due to Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse on Tuesday. Here’s a collection of Diwali Padwa 2022 images, Diwali Padwa wishes in Marathi, Balipratipada greetings, Happy Balipratipada 2022 wishes and HD wallpapers to share with family and friends.

