Holy Week 2021 Church services are available on live stream online. For Easter Sunday 2021 religious places from across the world will host virtual Easter Mass for devotees to worship from home, right from Pope Francis’ The Vatican to St. Patrick’s Cathedral

Church service date and timings for Easter 2021:

The Vatican’s Easter Mass Online Live Streaming at the Vatican’s website or through the Vatican Media YouTube channel.

or through the St. Patrick’s Cathedral, New York Mass will be live-streamed on the Cathedral’s website.

Washington National Cathedral and the Easter mass can be watched online at 11:15 am EST (8:45 pm IST) on the Cathedral’s Facebook and YouTube page.

