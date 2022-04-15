Kerala New Year, also known as Vishu, takes place on the first day of the Malayalam month Medam which marks the traditional Spring Equinox. This year Keralites will ring in their New Year on Friday, 15th of April. In Hinduism, every tradition or gesture is symbolic of a deeper meaning. Likewise, drawing rangoli designs at the entrance during any pious occasion is a sign of good fortune and positivity. Colours and designs are most noticeable though in the rangoli and kolam patterns that grace the entrance of every home during the festival of Vishu. To save your time, we have curated very easy and quick Kerala New Year special Pookalam tutorial, rangoli ideas, and Kolam with distinct dot patterns below. When Is Vishu 2022? Know Date, Significance of Vishu Kani and Sadhya, History and Celebrations Related to Kerala New Year.

Watch Video Of How To Make Vishu Kolam Design

Kerala New Year 2022 Rangoli Ideas

Vishu Special Kolam Art

Pookalam To Usher In The Kerala New Year

Unique Rangoli For Vishu Festival

