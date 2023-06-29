Bakrid 2023, also known as Eid al-Adha, falls on June 29. Eid al-Adha commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to obey God's command by being prepared to sacrifice his son. The Muslim community celebrates the festival of Eid al-Adha with great zeal and joy. Here are wishes, greetings and messages to share during Bakrid 2023. Send these wishes to your friends, families and loved ones to celebrate the occasion of Eid al-Adha 2023. Download these free HD wallpapers, greetings and wishes to share on Bakrid 2023. Bakrid Wishes and Shayari in Urdu, Hindi: Greetings, Messages, Poetry to Wish ‘Eid al-Adha Mubarak.’

Bakrid 2023 HD Wallpaper

Bakrid Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bakrid 2023 Wishes

Eid al-Adha Mubarak (File Image)

Bakrid 2023 Greetings

Eid al-Adha Mubarak (File Image)

Eid al-Adha 2023 Greetings

Eid al-Adha Mubarak (File Image)

Eid al-Adha 2023 Wishes

Eid al-Adha Mubarak (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)