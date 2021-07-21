Bakrid 2021 will be celebrated on July 21 in India. Also known as Eid al-Adha, Bakrid is said to be the second most important festival in Islam and celebrates the story of Ibrahim and Ismail. This celebration signifies the day that Ibrahim was ready to offer his son, Ismail as a sacrifice to God, and the story of how Allah intervened and gave Ibrahim a lamb to sacrifice instead of his son. In remembrance of this story, Bakrid's celebrations revolve around the sacrifice of the lamb. People often share Bakrid Mubarak greetings in Urdu, Happy Eid al-Adha 2021 wishes and messages, Bakrid 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends to celebrate this day.

Eid Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God give you the happiness of heaven above. Happy Eid Mubarak to you all.

Eid Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: All the loving wishes for you today to bring much happiness your way. Eid Greetings!

Eid Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May this special day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah flood your life with happiness on this occasion, your heart with love, your mind with wisdom. Wishing you a very Happy Eid al-Adha.

Eid Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Eid al-Adha, wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the almighty. Have a blessed Eid al-Adha!

