Epiphany 2022 is here! The day is observed on the 13th day of Christmas to celebrate the revelation of God incarnate as Jesus Christ. On this day, the greenery and nativity scenes put up at Christmas are taken down while the king cake is prepared to celebrate the Three Kings Day. As you celebrate Epiphany or Theophany, we've brought you some Wishes & Greetings that you can send on this beautiful day. Forward these Images, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, HD Wallpapers & SMS to your loved ones! Epiphany 2022 Date, Meaning And Significance: Know the Origin, History, Traditions And Celebrations Related to Three Kings Day.

Epiphany 2022 Wishes & Greetings

Feast of the Epiphany (Photo Credits: File Image)

Special Images for Three Kings Day

Feast of the Epiphany 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Epiphany 2022 Messages & Quotes

Happy Epiphany Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Wallpapers to Send on This Day

Feast of the Epiphany 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Celebrate Theophany 2022 by Sending WhatsApp Messages and SMS

Epiphany Greetings (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)