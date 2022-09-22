Happy First Day of Fall 2022! The Autumnal Equinox falls on September 23, Friday when the sun shines directly over the equator, giving equal amounts of rays in the Northern and Southern Hemisphere. It marks the beginning of autumn or fall in the Northern Hemisphere. Autumn Equinox occurs in September and is sometimes referred to, as September Equinox. Observe the first day of autumn by sharing Happy Fall wishes, September Equinox images & HD wallpapers with your friends and family. Forward First Day of Fall 2022 greetings, Autumnal Equinox quotes and Happy First Day of Autumn 2022 messages to your near and dear ones.

First Day of Fall 2022 Greetings and Messages

First Day of Fall 2022 Wishes (File Image)

First Day of Fall 2022 Image Reads: The First Day of Fall Is Here and Wish You a Very Happy and Fun-Filled Autumn Season Ahead.

First Day of Fall 2022 Wishes & Greetings (File Image)

First Day of Fall 2022 Image Reads: The First Day of Autumn Is Here and I Wish From the Core of My Heart That This Season Gives You Everything You Deserve To Have.

