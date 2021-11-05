The fourth day of Diwali week witnesses a number of festivities including the Govardhan Puja 2021 celebration. Govardhan Puja 2021 falls on November 5, Friday. The festival is celebrated in honour of Lord Krishna who had lifted Govardhan mountain to protect his devotees from the wrath of Devraj Indra. Since this episode in Hindu mythology, people have been observing Govardhan Puja with utmost fun and fervour. This includes exchanging lovely festive greetings, wishes and messages with their loved ones. Here's a collection of Govardhan Puja 2021 messages in Hindi, Govardhan Puja wishes in Hindi, Govardhan Puja images, Happy Govardhan Puja 2021 HD wallpapers, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp status, and more to celebrate the festival with your family and friends.

Govardhan Puja Messages in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Krishna Jinka Naam, Gokul Jinka Dham, Aise Shree Krishna Bhagwan Ko, Hum Sab Ka Pranam, Jai Shree Krishna. Govardhan Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

Govardhan Puja Messages in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Har Khushi Aapke Dwaar Aaye, Jo Aap Mange, Usse Adhik Paaye, Govardhan Puja Mein Krishna Gun Aaye, Aur Ye Tyohaar, Khushi Se Manaye. Govardhan Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

Govardhan Puja Messages in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Murli Manohar, Brij Ke Dhrohar. Wo Nandlala Gopala, Bansi Ki Dhun Par Sabke Dukh Harne Wala. Sab Milkar Machaye Dhoom, Ki Krishna Ane Wala Hai. Govardhan Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

Govardhan Puja Messages in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Govardhan Puja Ke Iss Pavan Avsar Par Aapko Aur Aapke Parivar Ko Dheron Shubhkamnayen.

Govardhan Puja Messages in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jo Karta Hai Krishna Bhakti, Rahti Sada Usmein Prem Shakti! Govardhan Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

Govardhan Puja 2021 Wishes: Greetings And Messages to Share on The Day After Diwali

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)