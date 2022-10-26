Govardhan Puja is celebrated in the Hindu month of Kartika after Diwali Puja. This year due to Surya Grahan on the following day of the Deepavali celebration, Govardhan Puja 2022 falls on Wednesday, 26 October. The festival is devoted to Lord Krishna when food made of cereals like wheat, rice, curry made of gram flour and leafy vegetables is cooked and offered to Him. The holy event is marked on the Pratipada Tithi of Kartik month. Also known as Annakut Puja, the Hindu observance in Maharashtra is celebrated as Bali Pratipada or Bali Padva. Here's our collection of Happy Govardhan Puja 2022 greetings, HD images, messages, quotes and SMS.

Govardhan Puja 2022 Messages

Govardhan Puja 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Diwali Celebrated the Festivity. Govardhan Puja Reembraces the Victory of Lord Krishna. I Pray for Health, Wealth and Happiness for You Throughout the Year. Happy Govardhan Puja!

Happy Govardhan Puja Greetings

Govardhan Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sing the Praises of Lord Krishna, for It’s a Day of Lights and Cheer. Happy Govardhan Puja Day!

Govardhan Puja 2022 HD Wallpapers

Govardhan Puja 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Day of Festivities and Bliss. Govardhan Puja Is Here Again. May Lord Krishna Bring You Love and Luck, and Destroy All the Evils and Pain. May Lord Krishna Bless You and Your Family With Loads of Happiness and Glory. Happy Govardhan Puja!

Govardhan Puja 2022 Images

Govardhan Puja 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Special Day of Govardhan Puja Brings You Success, Wealth and Love. May Lord Krishna Bless You Right From Heaven Above. Happy Govardhan Puja!

Govardhan Puja SMS

Happy Govardhan Puja 2022 Greetings and Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May We All Learn How To Protect Each Other and Share Our Sorrows To Lessen Them. Happy Govardhan Puja to You and Your Family!

Diwali 2022 Calendar: Dates For Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja & Bhai Dooj

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)