Gujarati New Year is usually celebrated one day after Diwali, but there can also be a gap of one day. Also called Bestu Varas or Gujarati Nav Varsh, it is celebrated on October 26, 2022, and it starts on Annukut Puja, which is also called Govardhan Puja. This day marks the beginning of Vikram Samvat, the Gujarati calendar, which signifies the closing of old account books and the opening of new ones. It’s considered highly auspicious by the Gujarati people and Chopda Pujan is performed on this day when new account books called Chopda are opened and marked with auspicious symbols. People seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for a prosperous year ahead. It is an enthusiastic and fun-filled festive occasion and to celebrate this festival, send Gujarati New Year 2022 wishes and Chopda Pujan greetings to your friends and family on this day as Bestu Varas messages, Sal Mubarak images and HD wallpapers. Happy Gujarati New Year 2022 Greetings: Vikram Samvat 2079 SMS, Nav Varsh WhatsApp Images and Messages To Wish Nutan Varshabhinandan To Beloved Ones.

Gujarati New Year 2022 Wishes and Chopda Pujan Greetings

Happy Gujarati New Year 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope This New Year Ushers In Hope, Renewed Confidence and the Willpower To Fight All Odds and Emerge as a Winner. Here’s Extending My Warm Greetings to You and Your Loved Ones. Nutan Varshabhinandan!

Happy Gujarati New Year 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Gujarati New Year 2022 Image Reads: May Shri Krishna Shower You With His Choicest Blessings on the Beautiful New Year’s Day. A Very Happy Gujarati New Year to You and Your Loved Ones.

Gujarati New Year 2022 Messages (File Image)

Gujarati New Year 2022 Image Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Bestu Varas, Here’s Sending My Warm Greetings to You and Your Family. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

Gujarati New Year 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: On Gujarati New Year, I Hope You Have an Auspicious Beginning and a Beautiful Year Ahead. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

Happy Gujarati New Year 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have an Auspicious Beginning and a Beautiful Year Ahead — Nutan Varshabhinandan to You and Everyone Else at Home.

Happy Gujarati New Year 2022 Wishes for Bestu Varas As New Account Books Are Opened on the Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)