Vikram Samvat is observed on the Shukla Paksha pratipada of Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. Vikram Samvat 2079 will fall on Sunday, October 23rd. Gujarati New year is the beginning of the New Year in the Gujarati calendar, Vikram Samvat. The first day of Vikram samvat is observed on the second day of Diwali in Gujarat. It is also the first day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. As you observe Vikram Samvat 2079, we at LatestLY, have curated messages and wishes that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on the Gujarati New Year 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Gujarati New Year Wishes, Chopda Puja 2020 Significance in Bestu Varas, Nutan Varshabhinandan Images for Family & Friends

King Vikramaditya if Ujjain started the Vikram Samvat in 57 BC. It is believed that this calendar follows his victory over the Saka in 56 BC. It started in 56 BCE in the southern and 57-56 BCE in the northern systems of the Hindu calendar. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on the first day of Vikram Samvat with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Gujarati New Year 2022 Messages

Vikram Samvat 2079 Greetings (File Image)

Image Reads: Have an Auspicious Beginning and a Beautiful Year Ahead — Nutan Varshabhinandan to You and Everyone Else at Home.

Vikram Samvat 2079 Wishes

Happy Gujarati New Year 2022 Greetings (FIle Image)

Gujarati New Year 2022 Image Reads: I Hope This New Year Ushers In Hope, Renewed Confidence and the Willpower To Fight All Odds and Emerge as a Winner. Here’s Extending My Warm Greetings to You and Your Loved Ones. Nutan Varshabhinandan!

Happy Gujarati New Year 2022 Quotes

Gujarati New Year 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Gujarati New Year 2022 Image Reads: On the Joyous Occasion of Gujarati New Year, Here’s Praying That Shri Krishna Blesses You With Good Health, Wealth, Peace and Prosperity. Nutan Varshabhinandan. Jai Shri Krishna.

Nutan Varshabhinandan Greetings

Happy Gujarati New Year 2022 Wishes (FIle Image)

Gujarati New Year 2022 Image Reads: May Shri Krishna Shower You With His Choicest Blessings on the Beautiful New Year’s Day. A Very Happy Gujarati New Year to You and Your Loved Ones.

Gujarati New Year 2022 Images

Vikram Samvat 2079 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: This New Year Day, I Hope and Pray That Shri Krishna Restores Peace and Harmony in Society. May No One Suffer From Illness, and May There Be No War. On the Pious Occasion of Bestu Varas, Here’s Sending Across My Sincere Prayers.

The Hindu religious festivals are based on the Vikram Samvat. In North India, the New Year in Vikram Samvat starts from the first day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha. In Gujarat, the second day of Diwali is celebrated as the first day of Vikram Samvat. Celebrating this auspicious day, here are messages and wishes that you can download and send to all your near and dear with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone a Happy first day of Vikram Samvat 2079!

