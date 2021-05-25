Happy Guru Amar Das Ji Parkash Purab 2021! One of the significant celebrations in the Sikh community takes place this year on May 25 marking the birth anniversary of Guru Amar Das Ji. He was the third of ten Sikh Gurus. The birth anniversaries of ten Gurus in Sikhism are commemorated as Gurpurab. As we observe Guru Amar Das Ji Gurpurab 2021, here you have the latest collection of his HD photos and wallpapers along with wishes and greetings.

Guru Amar Das Ji Gurpurab 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Amar Das Ji Jayanti and Gurpurab 2020 Ki Lak Lak Badhaiyan!

