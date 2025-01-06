Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, also known as Guru Gobind Singh Gurupurab, is celebrated every year by Sikhs all across the globe. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 falls on Monday, January 6. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs. He was a revered, visionary leader, a warrior, and a poet who had dedicated his life to equality and justice. Guru Gobind Singh Ji established the Khalsa in 1699, and he always encouraged people to live with courage, honesty, faith, and devotion. On this day, Sikhs gather together as gurudwaras, offer their prayers, and reflect on his teachings. Community services like langars are also held. To celebrate the day, share Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 messages, quotes, images, wallpapers, wishes, and greetings. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 Date: Know Saptami Tithi, History and Significance About the Prakash Parv Celebrations on the Birth Anniversary of the Tenth Sikh Guru.

