The year 2022 marks the 416th martyrdom day of the fifth Sikh Guru Arjan Dev Ji. Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas 2022 falls on June, 3, Friday and is also called Chabeel Day. The Sikh community mark the occasion by installing Chabeel which is a sweet, cool, non-alcoholic drink and serve rose milk and sweets to hawkers and passerby. Guru Arjan laid the foundation of the Golden Temple in Amritsar and compiled the first official edition of the Sikh scripture called the Adi Granth. Netizens also shared messages, pictures and quotes by Guru Arjan Dev Ji on Twitter. Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers: Observe Martyrdom Day of Fifth Sikh Guru and Chabeel Day With These Quotes and Messages.

Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas 2022 

Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas Messages 

Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas Tweets 

Guru Arjan Dev Ji Martyrdom Day Images

Guru Arjan Dev Ji  Martyrdom Day 2022 Quotes 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)