The year 2022 marks the 416th martyrdom day of the fifth Sikh Guru Arjan Dev Ji. Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas 2022 falls on June, 3, Friday and is also called Chabeel Day. The Sikh community mark the occasion by installing Chabeel which is a sweet, cool, non-alcoholic drink and serve rose milk and sweets to hawkers and passerby. Guru Arjan laid the foundation of the Golden Temple in Amritsar and compiled the first official edition of the Sikh scripture called the Adi Granth. Netizens also shared messages, pictures and quotes by Guru Arjan Dev Ji on Twitter. Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers: Observe Martyrdom Day of Fifth Sikh Guru and Chabeel Day With These Quotes and Messages.

SRI GURU ARJAN DEV JI MAHARAJ (1563-1606) SERVING THE LEPERS AT TARAN TARAN SAHIB It is the tradition in Sikhism to provide help and protection to the sick, poor, needy and helpless. Keeping in mind the plight of lepers, Guru Arjan Dev Ji established a leper home near the pic.twitter.com/TbzwsZABX6 — Amandeep Singh (@Amandeepanands) June 3, 2022

Today marks Shaheedi Dihara Of Guru Arjan Dev Ji who showed us that Sikh should live in dignity and die with honour . Sikh should never tolerate oppression pic.twitter.com/dvwbAukrND — ਕਿਰਨ ਕੌਰ (@nabb1375) June 3, 2022

ਜਪ੍ਹਉ ਜਿਨ੍ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਦੇਵ ਗੁਰੂ ਫਿਰਿ ਸੰਕਟ ਜੋਨਿ ਗਰਭ ਨ ਆਯਉ ॥ whoever meditates on Guru Arjan Dev, shall not have to pass through the painful womb of reincarnation ever again. Today marks the Shaheedi of the Fifth Guru of the Sikhs, Sri Guru Arjan Dev Sahib Ji Maharaj 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/qlAnmvqQ2k — Mann kaur (@Mannkaur131313) June 3, 2022

“Do not harbor hatred against anyone. In each and every heart, God is contained." ~ Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji. Million salutations to first ever Martyr of Sikhism Sri #GuruArjanDev Ji the Fifth Sikh Guru on his Martyrdom Day. pic.twitter.com/16DTggaTfw — ®️aminder (@ramindersays) June 3, 2022

Did You Know? Guru Arjan Dev Ji 5th Guru, Known as CROWN OF MARTYRS was arrested by Mughal Emperor Jahangir & asked to convert to Islam. He refused, was tortured & executed in 1606. Guru Sahib was made to sit on burning hot sheet while boiling hot sand was poured over his body. pic.twitter.com/5xl2XixeR0 — JASPREET SINGH MATTA (@JasMatta) May 26, 2022

